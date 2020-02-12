AccuWeather: Winds Relax This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another very windy day, with gust more than 40 mph at times. The high in Philadelphia hit a seasonable 58, but it felt cooler with the gusty winds.
With at coastal low churning just offshore, there are concerns for the early morning high tide on Saturday. A coastal flood warning has been issued for Kent & Sussex Counties in Delaware as well as Cape May and Atlantic Counties in New Jersey for moderate flooding at high tide with one to two feet of inundation above ground level. This will lead to widespread roadway flooding in all the classic locations along the coast. A coastal flood advisory has been issued for the upper Delaware Bay as well as the central Jersey Shore for minor flooding.
TONIGHT: We'll have mostly cloudy skies with a spotty evening shower possible. The low is 46.
SATURDAY: Clouds will remain thick in the morning with some sunny breaks possible later in the day as that area of low pressure that's been stuck off the coast finally begins to pull away from us. It won't be as windy. Our high improves slightly to about 59.
SUNDAY: Clouds share the skies with intervals of sunshine. Temperatures ahead of an approaching front will turn a bit milder. Our high bumps to 64.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds, but it's very comfortable with a mild high of 67. A shower is possible, but not until night time.
TUESDAY: Look for partly cloudy skies with a passing shower here and there. The high is still mild: 68.
WEDNESDAY: Our warm, but unsettled pattern continues. We get mostly cloudy skies with another spotty shower, but another above average high of 64.
THURSDAY: Clouds remain the dominant feature with yet another chance of showers. It's also a little cooler with a high around 1.
FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun. It's dry (finally!), but breezy and cooler with a high of 56.
