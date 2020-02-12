AccuWeather: Winds Relaxing, Nice Warmup Wednesday Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We' saw plenty of sunshine today. But, it felt like winter with a high of just 38 and strong, blustery winds.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, but it remains cold with a low of 29 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping into the mid-20s. However, winds will be a lot lower. Watch out for icy spots overnight in some areas from the refreeze of snow that melted today.
WEDNESDAY: A cold start (temperatures in the 20s at dawn) will quickly give way to milder air and by mid-afternoon, we'll shoot all the way up to a more pleasant 55. Look for another day of abundant sun. A cold front moves through at night, with scattered clouds.
THURSDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a cooler high of 45. Winds will increase during the afternoon and as a result, it will feel a bit colder later in the day.
FRIDAY: This looks like a blustery, chilly end to the work week with partial sunshine and a high of just 42 and winds gusting near 45mph at times.
SATURDAY: We have a somewhat chilly start to the weekend with partly sunny skies, temperatures a bit below freezing at dawn and another chilly high around 43.
SUNDAY: Its mostly sunny and remaining chilly. The high hits 43 again.
MONDAY: The milder trend continues and so does our prolonged dry spell. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 52.
TUESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. We still look dry. The high improves to 58, the warmest so far this year. Some areas could even touch 60!
