weather

AccuWeather: Winds Relaxing, Nice Warmup Wednesday Afternoon

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We' saw plenty of sunshine today. But, it felt like winter with a high of just 38 and strong, blustery winds.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, but it remains cold with a low of 29 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping into the mid-20s. However, winds will be a lot lower. Watch out for icy spots overnight in some areas from the refreeze of snow that melted today.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start (temperatures in the 20s at dawn) will quickly give way to milder air and by mid-afternoon, we'll shoot all the way up to a more pleasant 55. Look for another day of abundant sun. A cold front moves through at night, with scattered clouds.

THURSDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a cooler high of 45. Winds will increase during the afternoon and as a result, it will feel a bit colder later in the day.

FRIDAY: This looks like a blustery, chilly end to the work week with partial sunshine and a high of just 42 and winds gusting near 45mph at times.
SATURDAY: We have a somewhat chilly start to the weekend with partly sunny skies, temperatures a bit below freezing at dawn and another chilly high around 43.

SUNDAY: Its mostly sunny and remaining chilly. The high hits 43 again.

MONDAY: The milder trend continues and so does our prolonged dry spell. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 52.

TUESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. We still look dry. The high improves to 58, the warmest so far this year. Some areas could even touch 60!

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park to allow fans after city raises limits
Teachers to get 1-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Wolf says
WHO makes sobering prediction about the end of the pandemic
Pa. officials reviewing vaccine distribution plan for Philadelphia suburbs
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Philadelphia police looking for hit-and-run driver that left 'family man' for dead
Single mom says she's been wrongfully denied unemployment benefits
Show More
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
Mexican business owners unite as they struggle to stay afloat
South Philly native aims to address gun violence through 'Young Chances Foundation'
Girl may have permanent brain damage from Reid crash: Lawyer
Acme doubles donation to support Feed Our Food Workers program
More TOP STORIES News