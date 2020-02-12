weather

AccuWeather: Windy and Chilly Today, Mid-Week Rain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have abundant sunshine today, but it's also windy and very chilly with a high of 56. Winds will gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph through the morning and into early afternoon, before subsiding a bit later in the day.

TONIGHT: The winds continue to drop overnight and skies remain clear. But it's colder with a low of 37 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping closer to the freezing mark.

TUESDAY: This is the pick of the work week! Look for another round of abundant sunshine with less wind and a much more comfortable high of 65.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds develop during the morning and some rain arrives during the afternoon. The high is 64. The rain continues at night.

THURSDAY: Some early showers are possible, but we dry out quickly. Clouds give way to some sunny breaks after that. It will be brisk and much cooler, however, with a high of 51. You'll want to bundle up for the Phillies home opener; we'll be in the 40s for most of the game.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): This is a mostly sunny, but chilly day with a high of 44 and a brisk breeze making it feel colder.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with some clouds. A cool start gives way to a seasonable and more comfortable afternoon with a high of 58.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Sun mixes with occasional clouds and our warming trend continues. Look for a delightful afternoon with a high around 67.

MONDAY: Sun will share the skies with a few occasional clouds. It's still relatively mild with a high of 64.

