AccuWeather: Windy And Cold

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. It will be windy and cold. Winds WNW 15-25 mph with gusts closer to 30 mph at times. A flurry is possible north and west of the city. High 38. Wind chills in the mid 20's.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 21-25.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 47.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain is likely at night. High 59.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around. High 62.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild with some rain. High 63.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, still mild. High 55.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A shower is possible. High 50.

