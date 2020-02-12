AccuWeather: Windy And Cold

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. It will be windy and cold. Winds WNW 15-25 mph with gusts closer to 30 mph at times. A flurry is possible north and west of the city. High 38. Wind chills in the mid 20's.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 21-25.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 47.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain is likely at night. High 59.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around. High 62.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild with some rain. High 63.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, still mild. High 55.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A shower is possible. High 50.
