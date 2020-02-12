AccuWeather: Windy and cold overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for today and tonight across our region. The recent dry weather combined with very low relative humidity levels and gusty winds will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires. Please avoid any kind of outdoor burning. That includes fire pits. Also, avoid flicking cigarettes outdoors today.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, windy and very cold. Wind chills dropping down in to the teens after midnight. Low 26.
MONDAY: It will be a brisk and cold start with sunrise temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Sun will mix with clouds during the afternoon and it stays cool with a high of just 43.
TUESDAY: Clouds increase and we see some showers at times with another chilly high of 44.
WEDNESDAY (St. PATRICK'S DAY): A lingering shower can't be ruled out early, especially to the east. Overall, we expect some sunny breaks at times with a milder afternoon high of 52.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies return. It's mild, but we expect periods of rain, so you'll need to keep your umbrella handy. The high improves to 57.
FRIDAY: A leftover morning shower is possible. Otherwise, clouds give way to some sun. Unfortunately, it will be brisk and a lot cooler with a high of just 46.
SATURDAY (SPRING EQUINOX): This looks like a nice day for a change of season. We have plenty of sunshine in store and while it's a bit cool, we're still looking at a seasonable high of 49. Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m..
SUNDAY: This is another nice, mostly sunny day with a high of 52.
