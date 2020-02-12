Weather

AccuWeather: Windy And Cold Saturday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: It remains blustery with gusts as high as 30 mph and a cold low of 27. We'll see partly cloudy skies overnight.

SATURDAY: Early morning sunshine quickly fades behind increasing clouds. It will be windy and cold with wind chills in the mid 20's. High 38.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 47.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain is likely at night. High 59.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around. High 62.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild with some rain. High 66.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, still mild. High 52

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High 50.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man comes face-to-face with machete attacker in his car
2 men gunned down in Kensington
Philly police hires its 1st transgender recruit
Teen visits 71 police departments to raise autism awareness
WVU student from Camden County shot and killed: Police
Nora the Piano Cat still on key after 13 years of internet fame
Another slump delivers worst week for Wall Street since 2008
Show More
Retired NJ police officer released from hospital after accident
12-year-old steals delivery driver's car, runs from officers: Police
Philadelphia is preparing for coronavirus
Plans for injection site halted in South Philly
Homeless man arrested in N.J. home invasion, burglaries
More TOP STORIES News