AccuWeather: Windy and cold today, bitter cold tonight and Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early patchy clouds will break for some sun for a while today, before a few isolated snow showers pop up later in the day. It will also be cold and windy with a high of 39.
TONIGHT: A few evening snow showers are still possible. After that, we clear out the clouds, the winds pick up, gusting as high as 35 mph, and it gets bitter. Look for an overnight low of 18 with wind chills in the single digits.
THURSDAY: Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens during the morning commute. This will, in fact, be the coldest day so far this season, even though we'll see a good deal of sun. The high only reaches 29.
FRIDAY: This is another mostly sunny, cold day, but not as bitter with our high climbing to 36.
SATURDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a slightly milder high of 38.
SUNDAY (ARRIVAL OF HANUKKAH): Look for a partly sunny end to the weekend with an improved high around 47.
MONDAY: This is mainly sunny day with a more pleasant afternoon high of 51, a few degrees above average.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny and quiet Christmas Eve with no precipitation expected. The high is a seasonable 47.
WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sun will mix with a few clouds, so it's a good looking holiday and relatively comfortable with a high of 45.
