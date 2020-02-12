PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies are clear, it's still brisk and our temperatures dip back into colder territory again. We get a low of 26 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the low 20s.
SATURDAY: Colder air sweeps back into the region for the weekend with morning sunshine giving way to more clouds during the afternoon. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. The afternoon high is only 34 with a blustery wind making it feel more like the low 20s.
SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny, cold day with sunrise temperatures in the teens and low 20s and an afternoon high of just 36. It won't be quite as windy, but blustery enough to give us wind chills in the upper 20s.
MONDAY: It remains cold with a high of 38. Snow arrives in the evening.
TUESDAY: By morning, snow will be mixing with sleet and rain with precipitation likely winding down later in the afternoon. The high hits 36.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with a cold high of 37. It will be brisk.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with another round of snow possible if a southern system manages to move close enough to us. If the storm stays south, we'll remain dry, but we'll probably see a lot of clouds through the day. The high is still cold at 36.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still cold with a high of 37.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Windy and Cold Weekend; Monday Night Snow
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More