AccuWeather: Windy And Cold

SATURDAY: We see partly sunny skies, but it's much cooler with a blustery, cold wind. The high is 44, but with wind gusts near 40 mph, wind chills will be stuck in the 30s! For those of you who've been pining for winter weather, it will feel it like on Saturday!SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected, but we'll still be chilly. The high hits just 46. Dress for winter if you're heading to the night time Eagles/Cowboys as game time temperatures drop through the 30's.MONDAY (VETERANS DAY OBSERVED): Look for more clouds returning to the region with a high of 50. It will probably start to rain at night.TUESDAY: Look for abundant cloud cover and rain at times, along with a blustery wind as a coastal storm moves up the eastern seaboard. The high hits 55.WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns behind that departing storm, but whipping around behind the storm's west side will leave us with a blustery and cold day. The high is just 41. Winds will gust 40-50 mph with wind chills stuck in the 30s.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, chilly. High 40.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 50.SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, chilly. High 46.