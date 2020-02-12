AccuWeather: Windy & Warm Today, Cooler Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have sun mixing with clouds today. It's very warm with a high of 78. Winds will be strong, especially during the afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph.
TONIGHT: A brief passing shower is possible early in the evening, mainly up in the Poconos. But overall, we'll see clear skies overnight. It will still be blustery. The low is a cool 54.
TROPICS:
Delta has become a beast of a storm in the Caribbean going from a 40mph tropical storm yesterday morning to a 140mph Category 4 in the afternoon. Cancun and locations in the Yucatan Peninsula are under the gun this morning with the Gulf Coast looking at landfall late Friday into Saturday, probably somewhere in Louisiana or Mississippi. We could see some remnant rain from this system late Sunday into Monday, but there is not good agreement on whether or not the rain makes it far enough north to affect us.
THURSDAY: Our departing cold front is well off the East Coast with high pressure moving toward us. We'll still have a blustery breeze to deal with and it will be much cooler with a high of just 66.
FRIDAY: It's a chilly morning with sunrise temperatures in the 40s, but a southerly flow will kick warmer back into the region during the afternoon. Look for a high around 70 with less wind.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. We see a continuation of that warming trend with a high of 77. It will probably feel a bit humid.
SUNDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds as the remnants of Hurricane Delta inch toward us from the south. The afternoon high is 73. It's probably still somewhat humid. If the moisture from the former hurricane can make it far enough north to affect us, it would likely arrive at night.
MONDAY: Some Delta-related rain is possible. It's mainly cloudy, otherwise, with a high of 68.
TUESDAY: Whether or not Delta's remnant rain makes it into our region, it's gone by Tuesday morning. Look for a partly sunny, pleasant mid-October day with a high of 70.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high is 72.
