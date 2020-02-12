AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Again Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have partly sunny skies through most of the day. Winds won't be quite as strong as Thursday, but still very blustery with gusts as high as 35 mph. This will give us wind chills in the 20s and 30s through the day. The high is 43.
TONIGHT: It remains blustery with gusts as high as 30 mph and a cold low of 27. We'll see partly cloudy skies overnight.
SATURDAY: Bundle up! The cold and brisk pattern continues with more clouds than sun, a somewhat brisk breeze and a high of just 38. Wind chills will start in the teens in the morning and only peak in the mid 20s during the afternoon.
SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny, seasonable end to the weekend, and start to the month of March, with a milder high of 47. Winds will be lighter.
MONDAY: Look for sun giving way to increasing clouds. We warm up to 60. A bit of rain is possible in the afternoon and at night.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sunny breaks. An additional shower or two is possible. Our high bounds up to 62.
WEDNESDAY: Look for cloudy skies, some rain at times and an unseasonably mild March high of 65.
THURSDAY: A front departs the region, bringing dry and somewhat cooler temperatures, but we're still well above average with a high of 52. Clouds mix with sun.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It breezy. The high slides to about 50.
