AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Next Two Days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with sunshine today. Temperatures will hold near 40 with wind chills in the 30s on account of strong blustery winds that will gust as high as 40 to 45 mph. Look out for debris like trash cans and branches in roadways.

TONIGHT: It remains very blustery with gusts as high as 40 mph and a cold low of 29. We'll see a few patchy clouds overnight.

FRIDAY: Wind chills will be in the teens early in the morning. Sun mixes with occasional clouds during the day. It's brisk and cold again with a high of 45 and afternoon wind chills moving from the 20s to the 30s.

SATURDAY: The cold and brisk pattern continues with more clouds than sun, a somewhat brisk breeze and a high of just 38.

SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny, seasonable end to the weekend with a milder high of 47. Winds will be lighter.

MONDAY: Look for sun giving way to increasing clouds and a milder high of 58. A bit of rain is possible in the afternoon and at night.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sunny breaks. An additional shower or two is possible. Our high bounds up to 62.

WEDNESDAY: Look for cloudy skies, some rain at times and an unseasonably mild March high of 64.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's cooler. but still mild for March with a high of 56.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

