AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Start to the Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As expected, it was a very windy day, with winds gusting near 60mph at times. The official high in Philadelphia was 70 degrees, shortly after midnight.TONIGHT: After an evening shower, skies clear. It's windy and chilly, with a low of 43 in Philadelphia and upper 30s in the cooler suburbs.SATURDAY: It's a chilly start to the day with wind chills in the 30s early in the morning, but we recover to a high of 68 with a cool breeze. At least we'll see lots of sunshine!SUNDAY: Early clouds give way to more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures quickly jump to a unseasonably warm high of 82.MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a few showers possible and a high of 76.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high warms to 82.WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase with the chance of showers and a cooler high of 75.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. Some more showers are possible. The high drops to 68.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. The high slips to 66.