weather

AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Start to the Weekend

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: High Wind Warning Today For Gusts Near 60mph

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As expected, it was a very windy day, with winds gusting near 60mph at times. The official high in Philadelphia was 70 degrees, shortly after midnight.

TONIGHT: After an evening shower, skies clear. It's windy and chilly, with a low of 43 in Philadelphia and upper 30s in the cooler suburbs.

SATURDAY: It's a chilly start to the day with wind chills in the 30s early in the morning, but we recover to a high of 68 with a cool breeze. At least we'll see lots of sunshine!

SUNDAY: Early clouds give way to more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures quickly jump to a unseasonably warm high of 82.

MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a few showers possible and a high of 76.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high warms to 82.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase with the chance of showers and a cooler high of 75.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. Some more showers are possible. The high drops to 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. The high slips to 66.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Covid vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting it don't hold up
Health officials urging residents to get vaccine as demand dwindles
Area NAACP leader shocked by "George Floyd Challenge" video
Biden administration to return billions in border wall funding
Through tragedy, one NJ community honors 9-year-old's dream
Jersey Shore businesses struggle to hire seasonal staff
US to restrict travel from India as 1st American COVID aid begins to arrive
Show More
Police: Man walks up to car crash scene, shoots driver
Guillen's supervisor sexually harassed her, Army says
DeVonta Smith's mentor is also his longtime barber
CDC reports most J&J vaccine side effects are not serious
Biden visits Philly to celebrate Amtrak's 50th anniversary, discuss infrastructure
More TOP STORIES News