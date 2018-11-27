AccuWeather: Windy, Colder Today

TODAY: The winds will gust up to 30mph making it feel like it's in the low 30s today, despite partly sunny skies. High: 44WEDNESDAY: It's a brisk and cold day with some sun. High 42. Wind chills in the 20s.THURSDAY: Expect partly sunny skies skies, breezy and cold. High 46.FRIDAY: Sun will fade behind clouds. High 44. There could be a few showers at night.SATURDAY: It now looks like we'll see periods of rain Saturday afternoon and night. High 50.SUNDAY: The rain may linger into the morning, otherwise we'll see clouds and some sun. It turns breezy and milder. High 58.MONDAY: No problems for the Eagle's game. It's partly sunny and with a nice high of 52.------