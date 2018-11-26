AccuWeather: Windy, Colder Tuesday

TONIGHT: Drying out, with increasing winds & dropping temperatures. Lows: 34-37.TUESDAY: Windy and cooler. Look for a combination of sun and clouds. High 44. Wind chills in the upper 20s & low 30's.WEDNESDAY: It's brisk and cold, some sun. High 42. Wind chills in the 20s.THURSDAY: Expect partly sunny skies skies, breezy and cold. High 46.FRIDAY: Sun will fade behind clouds. High 44.SATURDAY: It looks like a rather nice day with partly sunny skies. High 50.SUNDAY: It's cloudy, with rain possible. High 49.MONDAY: Partly sunny and a bit milder. High 52.------