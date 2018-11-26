AccuWeather: Windy, Colder Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Drying out, with increasing winds & dropping temperatures. Lows: 34-37.
TUESDAY: Windy and cooler. Look for a combination of sun and clouds. High 44. Wind chills in the upper 20s & low 30's.
WEDNESDAY: It's brisk and cold, some sun. High 42. Wind chills in the 20s.
THURSDAY: Expect partly sunny skies skies, breezy and cold. High 46.
FRIDAY: Sun will fade behind clouds. High 44.
SATURDAY: It looks like a rather nice day with partly sunny skies. High 50.
SUNDAY: It's cloudy, with rain possible. High 49.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and a bit milder. High 52.
