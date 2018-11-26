WEATHER

AccuWeather: Windy, Colder Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on November 26, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Drying out, with increasing winds & dropping temperatures. Lows: 34-37.

TUESDAY: Windy and cooler. Look for a combination of sun and clouds. High 44. Wind chills in the upper 20s & low 30's.

WEDNESDAY: It's brisk and cold, some sun. High 42. Wind chills in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Expect partly sunny skies skies, breezy and cold. High 46.

FRIDAY: Sun will fade behind clouds. High 44.

SATURDAY: It looks like a rather nice day with partly sunny skies. High 50.

SUNDAY: It's cloudy, with rain possible. High 49.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and a bit milder. High 52.
------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Fun facts about the North Pole
The coldest town on Earth
Five ways to save on your heating bill
More Weather
Top Stories
N.J. lawmakers advance bill legalizing recreational marijuana
Woman struck, killed by SEPTA bus
Police identify 4 people murdered in SW Philadelphia home
Flyers fire General Manager Ron Hextall
Mom of boy shot in Philly home: 'I got to get out of this city'
3 victims critically injured after shooting in Kensington
Customers who got free money from faulty ATM can keep it
Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83
Show More
Delaware Memorial Bridge reopens following gas leak
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Armed robbers steal $12K from Family Dollar in Philadelphia
Police suggest man killed in mall shouldn't have held his gun
More News