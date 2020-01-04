AccuWeather: Windy, Cooler Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and damp with a few showers around, especially early. Turning breezy overnight with partial clearing late. Lows 33-36.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cooler. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph during the morning hours. This will keep wind chills in the 30's most of the day. It will be chilly with diminishing winds for the Eagles playoff game (start times 4:40pm).
MONDAY: Partly sunny, brisk. High 47.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a bit of rain during the afternoon and evening. The rain may mix with snow well north and west of the city. High 45.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and chilly. High 41.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 41.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of late rain. High 54.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 51.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More