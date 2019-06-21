AccuWeather: Windy, Less Humid Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some early showers are giving way to a dry afternoon with dropping humidity. Some sun returns as the day evolves. It will be a windy day with gusts as high as 30 mph at times. The high temperatures is a pleasant 80. Summer arrives at 11:54 a.m..
TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's a great evening with temperatures falling from the upper 70s into the upper 60s by midnight. The overnight low is 62.
SATURDAY: We expect a fantastic first full day of summer. We'll see plenty of sunshine mixing with a few occasional clouds, low humidity, and a high of 82.
SUNDAY: It's another day of abundant sunshine with continued low humidity. The high is 84.
MONDAY: The weekend is over and so is the nice weather. Look for the return of higher humidity as the day moves on with occasional sunshine and the return of a spotty shower and thunderstorm either late in the day or at night. The high rises to 86.
TUESDAY: It's another warm and humid day with another shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is 87.
WEDNESDAY: Look for continued warmth and humidity with partly sunny skies, another thunderstorm possible and a high around 88.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. We're likely dry, but it's a hot and humid day with a high of 91.
FRIDAY: The heat beat goes on. Look for a sunny, hot and humid afternoon with another high around 91.
