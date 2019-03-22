AccuWeather: Windy, Some More Showers Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning rain tapers around the end of the rush hour. We then have clouds with sunny breaks. Late in the afternoon, more spotty showers develop. It's also very windy with gusts over 40 mph at times. The high is a seasonable 52.TONIGHT: Showers wrap up by about nine or ten p.m. in most neighborhoods. It's in the 40s this evening with a strong, cold wind blowing. Overnight, we clear out, but it remains windy and we see a low of 34 with wind chills in the 20s.SATURDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine, but winds will still gust to about 40 or 50 mph and it will be cooler with a high of just 49. Wind chills will make it feel like the upper 30s for much of the day. Winds die down at night, hopefully in time for the Union match at 7:30 p.m..SUNDAY: Winds are lighter and with dominant sunshine and milder air moving into the region, this looks like a much more comfortable day. The afternoon high is 60.MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies as our next frontal boundary arrives. Some showers are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. It's still relatively mild with another high around 57.TUESDAY: Clouds will break for some sunshine. It's windy and dramatically cooler with a high of just 47. We're watching a storm off the coast to the south and east of the area, but for now, it looks like it will miss us.WEDNESDAY: This looks like a mostly sunny day with a cool high of 50.THURSDAY: Ready for some baseball? Mother Nature apparently is! We're looking at a cool but dry day for the Phillies Home Opener with plenty of sunshine and a slightly milder high of 56.FRIDAY: It's partly sunny and even milder. Our high inches up to 62.--------