AccuWeather: Windy Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Lows 34-38.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High 49. Winds WNW 25-35 mph. Wind chills in the upper 30's.

MONDAY: Cloudy and colder. High 37. Temps will begin rising at night.

TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible, but some sun is likely in the afternoon. It's a bit milder with our high climbing to 56.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Becoming brisk and chilly late in the day. High 44.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 39.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 39.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun. High 43.

