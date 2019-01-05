AccuWeather: Windy Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Lows 34-38.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High 49. Winds WNW 25-35 mph. Wind chills in the upper 30's.MONDAY: Cloudy and colder. High 37. Temps will begin rising at night.TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible, but some sun is likely in the afternoon. It's a bit milder with our high climbing to 56.WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Becoming brisk and chilly late in the day. High 44.THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 39.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 39.SATURDAY: Clouds and sun. High 43.--------------------