AccuWeather: Windy today, sunny & dry weekend ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WIND ADVISORY along the immediate New Jersey and Delaware coasts expires at 1 p.m. today. Gusts up to 40 or 50 mph are possible until then.
TODAY: Our overnight rain departed early, but clouds are still winning the battle for most of the day with some occasional sunny breaks. More sun is possible late in the day. Winds will be blustery, especially in the morning and early afternoon. The high is 46.
TONIGHT: Look for clear skies with less wind but a cold overnight low of 28 in Philadelphia and the mid 20s in some suburbs.
SATURDAY (VERNAL EQUINOX): This looks like a nice day for a change of season. We'll have cold sunrise temperatures in the 20s, but with plenty of sun on the way (and a higher March sun angle now in play), temperatures will climb quickly and the afternoon will feel nice with a seasonable high of 56. Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m..
SUNDAY: This is another nice, mostly sunny day with an improved high of 60.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few more clouds, but it's still nice with a milder high of 62.
TUESDAY: Look for at least partly sunny skies and another high around 62.
WEDNESDAY: It's still mild. Clouds mix with sun. There's a chance for a shower, especially in the afternoon and evening. The high nudges up to 64.
THURSDAY: We'll have mostly cloudy with a few showers possible at times, but it's not a wash-out. What's more, it's very mild with a high of 66.
FRIDAY: Clouds linger. A very spotty shower can't be ruled out, although most of day is dry. The high is 65.
