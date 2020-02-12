PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a foggy morning, clouds were stubborn to lift today, bringing us mostly cloudy skies and a high of 60.
TONIGHT: It's a cloudy, humid night some showers developing after midnight. The low is a mild 58.
FRIDAY: A low pressure center scooting through during the morning could fire up a few early showers and even a thunderstorm in spots. But the afternoon holds the flavor of the day with a warm, gusty wind, some sun returning and a summerlike high of 79. It will be the warmest high so far this year and very close to the record of 80 set way back in 1921 A wind advisory is posted from noon to 7PM for wind gusts near 50MPH at times.
SATURDAY (PASSOVER): Look for a sunny, somewhat breezy and cooler afternoon, but nice with a high of 69. That's still well above average for late March.
SUNDAY (PALM SUNDAY): Periods of rain through the day, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. The high drops to 66.
MONDAY: Breezy and even cooler weather arrives, although from a visual standpoint, this is looking like a pretty, mostly sunny day. Our high slips to 56.
TUESDAY: This is another "back to reality" day with morning lows in the 30s for the first time in about a week and an afternoon high of 59. We'll see abundant sun, but this will be a reminder that the typical March chill isn't quite finished with us.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine, with the chance of a shower and a high of 65.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible for the Phillies home opener. The high drops to 57.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Windy, Warm Friday
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News