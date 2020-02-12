AccuWeather: Winter chill this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear, cold, and remains breezy. Lows in the 20s.
SATURDAY: We will start off with sunshine at dawn, but clouds will quickly erupt by mid morning and thicken such that it looks mostly cloudy by lunchtime and for much of the afternoon. As soon as the sun starts to go down, those clouds will evaporate and it will be clear again tomorrow evening. A classic instability clouds setup. This will keep temperatures from getting out of the 30s tomorrow. Thankfully winds will not be as gusty as the last 2 days. Expecting sustained winds in the 10-20mph range with gusts up to 25mph. This will still make for a bit of wind chill in the low 30s.
SUNDAY: High pressure is in control with sunshine back in play with just a few patchy clouds. Winds will be on the light side and our high of 41 will feel decently milder as compared to Saturday.
MONDAY: Milder air returns. Our prolonged dry spell continues. Look for partly sunny skies with an improved high of 47.
TUESDAY: As we head into the middle of the week, a large ridge in the jet stream will build across the entire eastern U.S. leading to a real spring feel. We look to have 3 and maybe 4 days in the 60s from Tuesday to Thursday or Friday. Just remember that in March we always take steps back and this will likely give you false hope that spring warmth is almost here.
WEDNESDAY: It's even warmer, with a high of 65 and a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower is possible at night, mainly north and west.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and mild, with the chance of some showers very late. The high hits 65.
