weather

AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Thursday, heaviest snow in the morning

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cold air settled in today, with a high of only 33 degrees in Philadelphia, a big change from yesterday's high of 51!

Winter Storm Warnings are posted along the I-95 corridor on northwestward and Winter Weather Advisories into parts of Jersey and Delaware.


TONIGHT: Clouds gather and snow arrives toward dawn. The low is 26.
THURSDAY: Snow gradually pushes into the region during the morning commute, turning roads slippery. The snow gains in intensity during the mid-morning and early afternoon, before lessening a bit later in the day. Snow will change to rain near the Shore. A change to freezing rain and sleet is likely during the afternoon closer to I-95, although that mixing line may pull up just short of the Delaware River. The high is a cold 30.

EXPECTED SNOWFALL:
-3-6" for the heart of the Delaware Valley and along I-95.
-6-9" for the Pa. Turnpike on northwest.

-1"-3" For areas of central Delaware south of a line from Dover over to Millville and Hammonton on eastward toward Manahawkin.

Generally less than an inch in southern Cape May County, where the storm is mainly rain.

FRIDAY: A light morning mix is possible, before clouds break for some sun. It's breezy and a bit milder in the afternoon with our high climbing to 38.

SATURDAY: Colder air rifles back into the region again. Look for a partly sunny, brisk day with a high of just 34 and wind chills in the 20s.
SUNDAY: We remain dry for the second half of the weekend, but it's still on the cold side. Look for sunny breaks and a high of 36.


MONDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with snow and rain showers at times. Any snow is probably limited to the morning as the afternoon high rises to a more comfortable, seasonable 41.

TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, seasonable afternoon with a high of 45.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's breezy and mild, with our afternoon high shooting all the way up to 49.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Open Burger King draws huge line during winter storm
Preparing for ice storms: Are you ready?
Slick road conditions in South Jersey and Philadelphia
Early commuters wake up to fresh coating of snow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 shot near SEPTA station at Broad and Olney: Police
Trump Plaza implosion: Former casino reduced to pile of rubble
Snow emergencies in Philadelphia area
100,000 Pa. residents potentially impacted by vaccine mistake
Philadelphia school district delays return of in-person learning
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
Local mom stuck in Texas with little food and heat, no water
Show More
'A complete bungle': Texas' energy pride takes a hit
Woman found naked, on fire in Fairmount Park
48-inch water main break traps 10 inside U-Haul storage facility
99-year-old Prince Philip admitted to London hospital
Philly school employees to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine invitations
More TOP STORIES News