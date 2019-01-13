Roads are slippery and snow covered this morning, especially south and east of the city. Please drive slowly out there. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for both Kent and Cumberland counties. — Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) January 13, 2019

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for parts of the region as snow continues moving through the area.The warning is in effect for Cumberland County, New Jersey along with Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware until 4 a.m. Monday.Winter weather advisories are in effect for Philadelphia and the surrounding counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.SUNDAY: Light snow in the morning tapers as we head into the afternoon from north to south, as an area of low pressure passes off the Carolina coast and heads out to sea. Snowfall amounts: just flurries for the Poconos; Lehigh Valley: Coating to 1"; Philadelphia Metro: 1" to 2"; Delaware and far southern New Jersey including Millville, Atlantic City & Cape May: 2" to 4". High 34.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 36.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder, but still chilly. High 41.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. High 44.THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, cold. High 36.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower possible during the afternoon. High 44.SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain or snow possible. High 39.--------------------