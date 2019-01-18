AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warnings Posted for Parts of Our Area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Winter Storm Watches have been issued as we prepare for a winter wallop, which is expected to bring snow, rain and ice to different parts of our region.
The light snow ended early, giving way to a dry and rather cloudy day with a seasonably cool high of 38.
TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy with a low of 28.
SATURDAY: Any morning sunshine fades behind clouds. The high hits 38.
Then we watch for a major storm affecting much of the east coast Saturday night into Sunday. There has been a noticeable track shift southeastward over the last 24 hours.
4pm -7pm: Rain and snow arrives
Saturday night: Heaviest Precip forms. Lehigh Valley/Poconos will have snow covered roads; northwest suburbs will have a period of snow changing to ice; while areas along the I-95 metro area will have a brief period of snow changing to rain. South Jersey and Delaware will see rain most of the time.
Lehigh Valley: Period of heavy snow in the beginning (3-5"), longer duration of ice, changeover to rain.
Poconos: 6-12" of snow, with freezing rain mixed in.
SUNDAY: Heavy rain in the morning could cause localized flooding. The rain likely changes over to brief snow as the storm moves out late morning. Then, all areas could see a flash freeze early in the afternoon as temperatures plunge. The high hits 26 in the morning, but temperatures likely drop below freezing by 1PM, then in to the single digits overnight.
MONDAY (Martin Luther King Day): Blustery and frigid with partly sunny skies and the chance of some snow showers. The high drops to 16, with wind chills at or below zero.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and still cold. The high hits 29.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of rain or snow at night. The high hits 48.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain. The high is 39.
