AccuWeather: Winter Storm Watch for parts of region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We'll see abundant sunshine today, but while winds will not be as strong, it will still be somewhat breezy and brisk with a high of 46.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear with winds dying down, but it's still very cold with a low in Philadelphia of just 29 and some suburbs dipping into the mid 20s.
SATURDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds with another chilly high of 44.
SUNDAY: A rain/ice/snow mix arrives toward dawn before changing to all rain. Areas from I-95 through the NW suburbs could see slippery roads for a time in the morning with those NW areas like Berks, the Lehigh Valley, NW Chester and northern Bucks and Montgomery counties taking the longest to improve. Untreated roads in the Poconos will probably remain slippery all day. The high is a cool 42.
MONDAY: This is a brisk and chilly start to the work week with cloudy skies and some light rain or snow showers possible at times. Our high is 40.
TUESDAY: A morning sprinkle or flurry is possible, but overall, we're looking at partly sunny skies. It's still brisk and chilly with a high of just 43.
WEDNESDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 46. An afternoon rain or snow shower can't be ruled out.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return to the region with some flurries in the morning and some sprinkles in the afternoon. The high is 46.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. It's still chilly with a high of 46.
