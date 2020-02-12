weather

AccuWeather: Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER STORM WATCH has been posted from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning for counties bordering I-95 and all areas north and west.

TONIGHT: We clear out the clouds, but it's brisk and cold with a low of 31

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with a few occasional clouds. It's brisk and chilly with a high of 40.

WEDNESDAY: A large coastal storm approaches the region by late morning or early afternoon and this very likely brings significant snow to parts of the region, the heaviest in northern and western suburbs where 6-10" and perhaps a foot or more in the Lehigh Valley.

Philadelphia could also get close to 6" of snow and sleet, with 3-6" in New Jersey and Delaware near the Delaware River. Some late snow changeover at night could add a 1-3" accumulation closer to the shore.

But these are preliminary numbers and things could change, especially near I-95, with a possible shift in the rain/snow line as the storm passes. The high is a cold 35.
The snow ends by dawn on Thursday or shortly afterwards. It will be windy at the Shore as the storm passes.

THURSDAY: Leftover snow showers during the morning will give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. The winds will gradually subside during the day. Wind chills in the 20's. High 34.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Cold. High 36.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, chilly. High 36.

SUNDAY: More clouds move in. A shower is possible. High 43.

MONDAY: After an early morning snow or rain shower, clouds break for some sunshine. High 46.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Residents thinking about possibility of snow while enjoying mild weekend
Northern lights may glow over parts of US this week
Snow showers a welcome sight in Lehigh Valley
NJ cousins organize hurricane relief for victims in Honduras
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Philadelphia
Confirmed U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 300k
Pennsylvania casts 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden
Front-line NY nurse first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine
Hurts will be Eagles starting QB against Cardinals on Sunday
When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
Philly offers free internet to more students
Show More
LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC
New COVID restrictions going into effect in Delaware: Everything you should know
Customer leaves waitress $5,000 tip on $205 bill. Here's her reaction
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
Jalen Hurts, Eagles defeat Saints 24-21
More TOP STORIES News