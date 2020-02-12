AccuWeather: Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER STORM WATCH has been posted from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning for counties bordering I-95 and all areas north and west.
TONIGHT: We clear out the clouds, but it's brisk and cold with a low of 31
TUESDAY: Sun mixes with a few occasional clouds. It's brisk and chilly with a high of 40.
WEDNESDAY: A large coastal storm approaches the region by late morning or early afternoon and this very likely brings significant snow to parts of the region, the heaviest in northern and western suburbs where 6-10" and perhaps a foot or more in the Lehigh Valley.
Philadelphia could also get close to 6" of snow and sleet, with 3-6" in New Jersey and Delaware near the Delaware River. Some late snow changeover at night could add a 1-3" accumulation closer to the shore.
But these are preliminary numbers and things could change, especially near I-95, with a possible shift in the rain/snow line as the storm passes. The high is a cold 35.
The snow ends by dawn on Thursday or shortly afterwards. It will be windy at the Shore as the storm passes.
THURSDAY: Leftover snow showers during the morning will give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. The winds will gradually subside during the day. Wind chills in the 20's. High 34.
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Cold. High 36.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, chilly. High 36.
SUNDAY: More clouds move in. A shower is possible. High 43.
MONDAY: After an early morning snow or rain shower, clouds break for some sunshine. High 46.
