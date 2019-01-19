WEATHER

AccuWeather: Winter Storm Watches Posted for Parts of Our Area

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 19, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Winter Storm Watches have been issued as we prepare for a winter wallop, which is expected to bring snow, rain and ice to different parts of our region.

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy and cold. Rain and snow developing after sunset. High 38.

TONIGHT: A wintry mix of snow and ice (mainly north and west) will quickly go over to all rain during the evening. Snow accumulations of a coating to 1" are possible north and west of the city with 1-3" possible in the Lehigh Valley. This will get washed away quickly though as the rain will come down heavy at times. Poor drainage flooding is possible in some areas, especially across south Jersey and Delaware. Temperatures will be rising after midnight to near 50 degrees by dawn.

SUNDAY: Heavy rain in the morning could cause localized flooding. At this point, most places will be dealing with rain exiting the region between 9AM to Noon.
Once the precipitation exits, temperatures will drop sharply during the day. The high hits 47 in the morning, but temperatures likely drop below freezing by 5PM.

MONDAY (Martin Luther King Day): Mostly sunny, blustery and very cold. High 17. Wind chills near 0.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High 30.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy and milder with rain arriving during the afternoon. High 47.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain. High 45.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High 38.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and colder with the possibility of some snow during the afternoon. High 34.
