AccuWeather: Wintry Mix For Some Today; Brush Of Snow Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Temperatures have been rising overnight. We'll see morning rain in Philadelphia and south and east, but a wintry mix north and west. Watch for slick spots this morning. North of I-78 we could see a coating to an inch of snow this morning. By late morning precipitation is exiting the region and sunshine will return for the afternoon. The high climbs to a mild 46.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with high clouds. It's another rather nice day with a high of 44.

SUNDAY: The energy for Sunday is just entering British Columbia, so we still have a ways to go with this. But, the latest trends are for this to back in a little closer to the coast. We are calling this a brush of snow at this point as the main precipitation shield looks to stay offshore. One thing to keep in mind is this is not anything like the last storm we just had. It is a quick mover. Six to nine hours early Sunday until around lunchtime. It isn't phasing or becoming a powerhouse storm. There may be some mixing with rain for southeastern areas depending on the exact timing. In general for much of the region this looks like a 1-3". Near the I-95 corridor and interior South Jersey and Delaware we could see a good 3 inches with one or two spots in that area getting a touch more. Clouds break for some afternoon sunshine. The high drops to 38.

MONDAY: It's brisk and colder. Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high drops to 32 with wind chills in the 20s.

TUESDAY: We could see some rain during the day with clouds and some sun possible. The high hits 42.

WEDNESDAY: It's cold with some sun and a high of 34.

THURSDAY: We'll see sun mixing with clouds and a high of only 31.

