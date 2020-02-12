weather

AccuWeather: Wintry mix Friday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Adam Joseph says to expect a wintry mix Friday morning. Sunday's Super Bowl storm looks like it could brush us with some snow.

FRIDAY: A mix of snow, sleet and rain is possible in the morning, with an eventual change to rain. The best chance of mixed precipitation is north and west of I-95, but areas close to Philadelphia may also see some of this early on. Rain showers move out during the afternoon. The high climbs to a milder 44.


SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's brisk and a bit cooler with a high of 41.

SUNDAY: Super Bowl Sunday is now looking dry with clouds and some sun as the area of low pressure we are tracking looks to head east-northeastward and harmlessly out to sea. With this being 4 days out though we still have to leave the door open slightly to a correction back westward and a track closer to the coast, but for now that looks like a very low probability. High temperatures on Sunday are now moved up to 41.
MONDAY: It's brisk and colder. Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high drops to 36 with wind chills in the 20s.


TUESDAY: We could see some rain or snow showers during the day with clouds and some sun possible. The high hits 39.

WEDNESDAY: It's cold with some sun and a high of 32.

