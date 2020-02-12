AccuWeather: Wintry Mix Friday Morning; More Snow Possible Sunday

TONIGHT: After a clear evening, it clouds up with snow, sleet and rain arriving before dawn. The low drops to 29.
FRIDAY: . Precipitation will be breaking out by dawn in our area. With a southerly wind component out ahead of it, Philadelphia and areas to the southeast will be warming. This means a light rain for the morning hours south of Philadelphia. For the northwest suburbs. this likely begins as snow and then transitions to rain for areas around the Pennsylvania Turnpike. But, for areas like the I-78 corridor this could stay snow long enough for a coating to 1" of snow before ending as a wintry mix. By lunch time precipitation is exiting the region and sunshine will return for the afternoon. The high climbs to a mild 46.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with high clouds. It's brisk and a bit cooler with a high of 41.
SUNDAY: The energy for Sunday is just entering British Columbia, so we still have a ways to go with this. But, the latest trends are for this to back in a little closer to the coast. We are calling this a brush of snow at this point as the main precipitation shield looks to stay offshore. One thing to keep in mind is this is not anything like the last storm we just had. It is a quick mover. Six to nine hours early Sunday until around lunchtime. It isn't phasing or becoming a powerhouse storm. There may be some mixing with rain for southeastern areas depending on the exact timing. In general for much of the region this looks like a 1-3" or 2-4" type system. Clouds break for some afternoon sunshine. The high drops to 38.
MONDAY: It's brisk and colder. Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high drops to 34 with wind chills in the 20s.
TUESDAY: We could see some rain or snow showers during the day with clouds and some sun possible. The high hits 42.
WEDNESDAY: It's cold with some sun and a high of 34.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk and cold, with a high of only 29.
