It's colder today with increasing clouds and a high of 38. A brief afternoon snow shower is possible in a few spots.A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. Tuesday in Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, and the Poconos. A coating to 1" of snow and ice is possible, not much but enough to make roads slippery.TONIGHT: Showers arrive overnight along with some light snow and ice in the aforementioned northern areas. The low is 34.TUESDAY: Any snow in northern areas changes to rain early in the rush hour, although slippery roads could linger for a while. Most of the region sees just rain. All precipitation exits the coast by about 9 or 10 a.m.. The day looks largely cloudy, although we can't entirely rule out some late sun. A brief push of milder air returns during the afternoon with our high reaching 53.WEDNESDAY: The mild respite doesn't last. Look for a blustery and chilly day with some sunshine, but a high of just 44.THURSDAY: Even colder air marches into the area on a gusty, northwest wind and, in fact, sets up shop around here for a prolonged period. The Thursday high is just 37. Wind chills will be in the 20's.FRIDAY: We see more sunshine and fewer clouds, but it's still very cold with a high of 33.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is a cold 34.SUNDAY: More clouds build into the region and we can't rule out a snow shower, which will be something to watch as we get set for another round of Eagles parties. The game is at 4:40 p.m. again this week. The high is a cold 34.MONDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, cold start to the work week. The high is just 36.--------------------