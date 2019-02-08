AccuWeather: Wintry Winds and Tumbling Temperatures

After some morning showers, the high hit a relatively mild 55 degrees ahead of a cold front. Behind that front, temperatures crash tonight.TONIGHT: It remains blustery and cold this evening with temperatures falling into the 30s as you're out on the town with an overnight low of 23 and teens in the suburbs. Wind chills will be in the low teens and single digits overnight.SATURDAY: With high pressure centered in the Ohio Valley, we are set for a day full of sunshine. For the first half of the day, winds will still be gusting 30-35mph, but then dropping off toward sunset. High temps only hit 35, with wind chills in the afternoon only reaching the low 20s.SUNDAY: High pressure exits off the coast and moisture starts to push eastward. The daytime hours will be dry with clouds thickening through the day and a high of 39. At first,just high clouds with some filtered sunshine, but then a thick cloud deck for the afternoon.MONDAY: Light snow moves in for the early morning hours, giving a general coating to 1" with locally 2". This could cause some issues for the Monday morning commute, but this is not a big storm. Clouds may give way to some sunny breaks later in the day. The high is 39.TUESDAY: A bigger storm moves in early in the morning with snow initially and then a period of icing, which for some north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike could be rather lengthy. Here in Philadelphia this looks like we go from snow to sleet to plain rain as temperatures warm toward the evening hours. Likely school delays and cancellations for many areas. The hardest hit areas for snow will be up in the Lehigh Valley. We are issuing an Alert for this day. The high is 38.WEDNESDAY: Its a windy day with clouds breaking for some sun during the afternoon. The high improves to 46.THURSDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): Look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 41.FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with rain arriving and a high of 45.--------------------