Weather

AccuWeather: Damp Start Tuesday, But Brighter Finish

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early sun gave way to increasing clouds this afternoon. It was seasonably cool, with a high of 52.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some light showers developing before dawn. The low is 41.
[Ads /]
TUESDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Look for a few showers, mainly in the morning. Otherwise, clouds give way to some afternoon sun. The high is a milder 60.

WEDNESDAY: This is a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and nice, above-average high of 59.

THURSDAY: Clouds return with rain at times, especially in the morning, when we could get 1/2" 1" of rain. There is come late afternoon sunshine with a mild high of 70. SPRING ARRIVES at 11:49 at night.

FRIDAY: Clouds will give way to occasional sunny breaks. A few showers are possible, but it's not a wash-out. The big story is the high temperature: 78. That's only 5 degrees off the record high of 83 set back in 1945 and the warmest day of the year!
[Ads /]
SATURDAY: A front sweeps through and we're left with a mostly sunny, but breezy and much cooler start to the weekend with a high of only 48..

SUNDAY: This is another day of brilliant sunshine, but it's still somewhat chilly with our high stopping around 49.

MONDAY: Sun gives way to clouds with some rain arriving at night. The high is 55.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia orders business, gov't closings to reduce COVID-19 spread
Latest coronavirus updates for the Philadelphia region
Governor extends COVID-19 shutdown across PA | LIVE
NJ reports 178 coronavirus cases as schools, restaurants, more to close
UPenn cancels on-campus commencement amid COVID-19
Del. limits restaurants to take-out, delivery; bans gatherings of 50+ people
All Pa. state stores closing Tuesday at 9 p.m.
Show More
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
SEPTA's Regional Rail Line operating on Winter Storm schedule
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Supermarkets boom as restaurants try to survive COVID-19
Dow dives 2,997 points on fears virus will cause recession
More TOP STORIES News