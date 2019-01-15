WEATHER

AccuWeather: Dry But Chilly Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan with the AccuWeather forecast on Action News at 11 p.m., January 14, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: It's another cold start to the day but temperatures start to moderate a bit by the afternoon. We'll have mostly sunny skies and a high of 39.

WEDNESDAY: We'll see a mix of clouds and sun with temps reaching a couple of degrees above average for a change . High 43.

THURSDAY: It's brisk and colder again with some sunshine mixing with the clouds. A clipper system moves through producing some rain/snow showers arriving late evening. The Lehigh Valley and the Poconos has the best chance of seeing accumulating snow. High 36.

FRIDAY: We may start the day with a leftover snow shower early, but it's otherwise looking dry with partly sunny skies. High 46.

SATURDAY: Sunshine fades behind clouds then we watch for the potential of a major storm affecting much of the east coast Saturday night into Sunday. This is a much stronger and moisture loaded system. With this being several days away, and precipitation type dependent on track, its very much up in the air as to how much rain, ice or snow we see. Recent trends have showed the system lifting more northwestward introducing more in the way of warm air to our region giving a slight lean toward a mixed system than an all snow event. The high drops to 37.

SUNDAY: We'll continue to the weather models carefully for a potential winter storm that could bring rain/ice/snow. High 40.

MONDAY (Martin Luther King Day): Blustery and very cold, with partly sunny skies and the chance of some snow showers. The high drops to 24.

--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Sunoco gas station toppled by intense winds
Jan. 11, 1908: Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
Code Blue in effect in Philadelphia
Intense dust storm turns sky blood-red: VIDEO
More Weather
Top Stories
Gunman dead after hostage incident at New Jersey UPS facility
Phila. airport's TSA screening not yet seeing shutdown impact
Child struck by car in Mayfair
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
NJSP search for man who allegedly robbed delivery driver
'The Flash' sends gift to teen who saved family from fire
Eagles fans tell Alshon Jeffery: We got your back
Foles has message for Eagles fans
Show More
Driver crashes stolen SUV into apartment building
Police seek family of pedestrian killed in New Castle
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Registered sex offender arrested for trying to lure women
No repeat: Eagles fall to Saints 20-14
More News