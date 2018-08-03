AccuWeather: Stormy Start to the Weekend, Then a Heat Wave

WEATHER

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was another day of oppressive humidity and drenching downpours as a slow-moving trough creeps our way.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties and other points to the north and west into Saturday morning. In these areas, the ground is especially saturated and flooding will be easier to achieve. If you encounter a drenching storm, slow down and avoid any flooded areas.

TONIGHT: It's mostly cloudy and muggy with more drenching storms possible. The low only dips to 72 overnight.

SATURDAY: Morning showers are likely along with some thunderstorms. Then, skies gradually clear from west to east through the day. Storms may linger into the afternoon and evening along the coast. It will be warm and rather humid with a high of 88.

SUNDAY: It's partly sunny and very hot. We're likely dry. Our high is 91.

MONDAY: Look for a hot and steamy afternoon. We're probably dry with a good deal of sunshine mixing with patchy clouds, but it's still uncomfortable. The high is 92.

TUESDAY: This is another partly sunny, hot and humid day with thunderstorms returning to the forecast, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The high is 92. If we manage to get 90 or better three days in a row, it will mark the season's second heat wave.

WEDNESDAY: The heat breaks a bit, but it's still warm and uncomfortably humid. We see a mix of sun and clouds. Another afternoon thunderstorm is possible. The high: 87.

THURSDAY: We're still rather warm and humid with some thunderstorms around. Look for clouds and sun, otherwise, and a high around 87.

FRIDAY: It's another partly sunny, somewhat unsettled day with a thunderstorm possible and a high around 86.
