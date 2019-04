EMBED >More News Videos Adam Joseph reports from high up in the city during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 3, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's spring and that means it is the start of the spring adventures with Meteorologist Adam Joseph.His first adventure of the season is at One Liberty Observation Deck in Center City, Philadelphia. This is the highest location to view the city.Watch the video to get a look at the view.