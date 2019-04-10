Weather

Adam Joseph takes us on sweet spring adventures in Hatboro

By
HATBORO, Pa. (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Adam Joseph takes us to the Stutz Candy Company in Hatboro, Montgomery County for spring adventures.

Watch the video as they prepare the candy for Easter, and Adam makes it a family affair on this adventure.

Adam Joseph takes us on sweet spring adventures in Hatboro during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 10, 2019.

