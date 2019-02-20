Amtrak modifies Keystone service due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Amtrak announced modified service for Wednesday for the winter storm that will bring snow and a wintry mix to the region.
Modified service for February 20 includes:
Keystone Service (New York - Philadelphia - Harrisburg):
-Trains 647 and 651 will terminate in Philadelphia
-Train 656 will originate in Philadelphia
-Train 620 is canceled
Northeast Corridor service between Boston and Washington, D.C. and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.
