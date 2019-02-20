WEATHER

Amtrak modifies Keystone service due to winter storm

FILE- Amtrak train (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Amtrak announced modified service for Wednesday for the winter storm that will bring snow and a wintry mix to the region.

Modified service for February 20 includes:

Keystone Service (New York - Philadelphia - Harrisburg):

-Trains 647 and 651 will terminate in Philadelphia

-Train 656 will originate in Philadelphia

-Train 620 is canceled

Northeast Corridor service between Boston and Washington, D.C. and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.

------
