Animals rescued from hurricane Florence arrive in Jenkintown

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Meet Rudy, a two and a half-year-old shepherd mix that just arrived here from South Carolina.
She came along with Tigger, a one-year-old plot hound.
The two dogs along with 16 kittens and a mother cat arrived here from a shelter that was expected to be flooded out.
Through the WAGS organization, they asked the Hopewell Veterinary Hospital in Jenkintown if they could take the animals.
"And we said, of course, we'll take as many as we can at this time," said Jennifer Kremer of the Hopewell Vet Hospital.
So these animals didn't have a home to begin with and they were in a shelter. Kremer added, "Right, looking for a home."
Throughout the day we have seen Good Samaritans in areas stricken by the hurricane going out on their own trying to rescue pets left behind.
Pastor Matthew Drake of Richlands United Pentecostal Church said, "We got equipment, use it you know. That's what I'd want somebody to do for us."
If the rightful owners are not found, some of these animals conceivably could end up at places like Hopewell in Jenkintown looking for new homes.
The 19 animals that are already here will be put up for adoption after they have been medically cleared.
Since the story aired at 4 p.m., 20 people have called to apply.
"People can call and fill out applications because like I said, this isn't probably gonna be the last time so we'll probably have more coming in in the near future because of the weather and the situation down there," said Kremer.
Hopewell is also asking for donations that they will be giving to rescue shelters affected by the storm.
If you would like to adopt one of these animals or donate, you can go to their website by Clicking here.
