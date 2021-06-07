As heat advisory remains in effect, residents try to keep cool

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As a heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, people across the area are trying to keep cool."It is hotter than the devil out," said Brittany Seybert of Washington Square.Larry Waddell and his family are recovering from temperature whiplash as Memorial Day weekend was one of the coldest on record for this time of year."It's absolutely ridiculous," said Waddell. "I had a fire in the fireplace last weekend and now we're basically sweating ourselves out."The CDC provides tips to avoid heat exhaustion such as moving to a cool place and wearing loose clothing. It is important for everyone to always stay hydrated.The City of Philadelphia opened 94 of its "spraygrounds" last weekend."I run through the sprinklers and one of my friends got popsicles, so I ate a popsicle," said Maxim Dauroe of Center City.Action News found lines wrapping around water ice shops throughout the city."It's just fresh, delicious and homemade," said Carly Ross of Bella Vista.With nearly all COVID-19 restrictions lifted in the city, restaurant owners welcome the warmer weather."Much better," said Mercy Mosquera, owner of Mixto in Washington Square West. "We are having a lot of clientele, doing very good. The weather is helping a lot so finally, I think we are going to do better than last year.""The restrictions last year were horrific, but right now, it's wonderful because we can come out without the masks. We can be comfortable, and it's almost like the way that it was before so it's fantastic," said Matt Miller of Washington Square West.And animal advocates say don't forget about your furry friends when the heat hits. They warn not to leave pets in a car and be on alert for signs of heat exhaustion."You really want to test the pavement, take them for shorter walks," said Sarah Barnett of ACCT Philly.