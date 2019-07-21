Beating the heat: Many in Philly find ways to keep cool during scorcher

Saturday proved to be another scorcher but that didn't stop many from enjoying afternoon activities.Fans packed Talen Energy Stadium to watch the Philadelphia Union play.Bottles of water and other cool treats were seen flying out of concession stands."Honestly, this is worse than it's been all week," said Jennifer Grugan from Media. "A little bit of ice cream goes a long way," added Rick Cosse.Some fans said they avoided being outdoors as much as they could to try and make it to the game."Took the dog for a walk, but that was about it outside till now," said Lee Fleischer of Wynnewood.Crowds also packed the Mann Center Saturday evening for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert with the Philadelphia Orchestra.Many seen fanning themselves as if they were conducting.A wedding at the Fairmount Water Works also made some last-second adjustments to beat the heat."She's got a very heavy gown on, and it's got a very long train," said Rev. Kent Foster. Foster said ordinarily ceremonies are held in the gazebo, but the sizzling sun pushed many into the shade."Luckily we have a nice breeze, so it should be nice out there," he said.At the peak of the heat, there were many to trying to keep as cool at the jazz music in West Philly."Staying hydrated, lots of water here," said William Dickerson. "I got a bag of ice and plenty of water and the music is good, so it makes it easy to be out here" added resident Beth Jemison.Much the same attitude at the youth regatta. Even a slight breeze was no match for many parents finding ways to keep cool as they cheered for their children."Sunscreen, sitting in the shade, right, staying fairly immobile," said Gil Griffin from D.C.