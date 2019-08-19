Beating the heat on an brutally hot day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With a heat advisory in effect Monday and Tuesday until 8 p.m., people are looking for ways to beat the heat.
It was a hot and very humid day on Monday, with spotty, strong thunderstorms popping up in areas around the region.
In Philadelphia, a number of city pools are closing up for the summer but nineteen still remain open. At Piccoli Playground in Juniata Park, the pool is set to close Monday at 7 p.m.
Wendy Clay brought her granddaughter and says it's her favorite city pool.
"She's hot, I'm sweating, everyone else is sweating. So, this is an enjoyment and what we need right now keep them open until the heat wave is over," Clay said.
The city said they have to stick to the closure schedule, which began last week. They have rolling closures so people have access to pools through most of August. All spray grounds are open until September.
At the horse stables over in Fairmount Park riders are still taking the horses out but for shorter amounts of time or for trails rides in the shade. The riders are also hosing them down.
You can read the list of city pool closures here : https://www.phila.gov/parks-rec-finder/#/locations/spraygrounds
