Bitter cold temps return to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After weeks of unseasonably mild conditions, people across Philadelphia bundled up before heading out into the bitter cold night."It's cold," said one woman."It's really cold," added another.Of course, some are not phased by the frigid feels."I have a hat and my gloves, it's all good," said one passerby. "If you have the right equipment you're fine," she added.Some stayed warm inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the Philadelphia Auto Show.We found others sightseeing around Philadelphia.Kevin Pena was visiting from Miami. It may not shock you to find out he didn't come prepared to experience a chill like this one."I don't own any of this stuff, so I had to buy everything just to have our weekend trip to Philadelphia," he said.He's not the only warmer climate visitor we encountered."Oh my God, it is way too cold for us. We're from Texas. It is very very cold," said Mariana Switzer from Austin.The couple was among many others making a quick visit to Love Park, for a photo op with the LOVE sculpture, most of them doing whatever it takes to keep warm."Just kind of jumping, like you know. Bundling up, Yeah. Hugs. Love is still in the air from Valentine's Day," said Brittany Klunk and Edward Keegan.A heartwarming sentiment that was certainly well-received with temperatures this cold.