'Our kids are getting sick': Brewerytown shelter residents say kids sleeping with no heat in snowsuits

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia say kids are sleeping in snowsuits at a shelter with no heat."I have to put my daughter in a snowsuit and we have to sleep in our coats," said Alana Speights.Apollonia Hatchette, also of Brewerytown, said, "My son is 7-months-old, I have a snowsuit but it's not as thick as a snowsuit."The women are just one of many who say the heat is out or not turned on at the shelter located on the 1400 block of Newkirk Street.Multiple women say they've resorted to extreme measures to stay warm. Some didn't want to be identified on camera."I guess we'll all try to fit in the bed together to get warm with our coats and stuff because it's a mess," the resident said.No one answered the door when Action News knocked at the shelter, but a maintenance worker was adamant the heater is on, even that it's a new unit.But residents disagree.Speights said, "It's a shelter so we do eat and get snacks but it's cold! That's my only issue. It's cold.""All last night there was no heat. Sometimes the hot water doesn't work. Our kids are getting sick," another resident said.