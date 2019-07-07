Weather

Bucks and Delaware Counties hit with heavy rains and flooding

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Saturday's storms also left their mark on Bucks and Delaware Counties.

The rain was coming down sideways on County Line Road in Warminster.

Heavy rain and flooding hits Bucks County. Video is from the scene on July 6, 2019.


All that water pooled up and caused some flooding on Norristown Road.

It wasn't enough to stop vehicles from driving right through it.

And there was the standing water in Buckingham Township.

Heavy downpours led to a mess along Route 202.

One vehicle made it through despite the fact that the water was at least as high as the sidewalk.

And heavy rains also created some problems in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.

In the video, you can see the water ponding along Industrial Highway.

Police blocked off the area to prevent any risk-takers from trying to drive through.

And finally, it was a similar scene in Prospect Park. Route 420 was flooded, forcing drivers to find an alternative route around all the standing water.
