Businesses, homeowners in Ocean City, New Jersey prep for hurricane season

Many businesses along Ocean City's boardwalk are getting ready for any potential storms.
Shrivers Salt Water Taffy and Fudge was hit hard by Super Storm Sandy, and business has struggled during the pandemic. The owner said they can't afford to take another hit
"We prepare ourselves with a list of activities we need to perform prior to a hurricane, things like boarding up our windows, putting sandbags in front of the door," said Meryl Vangelov, the owner of Shrivers.
Beach home renters also have to be prepared.
Ed Nallen, a realtor for Miss Sea's Shore Services in Ocean City, said he walks renters through a list of ways they need to be prepared in case a storm hits.
Nallen said awnings can destroy a home and potentially cars in the street if it blows away.
"You got to take that down otherwise it's going to blow away and rip and shred and they're like $5,000," said Nallen.
He also shows renters how to turn off the elevator and recommends homes have hurricane-proof windows and sliders.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting another busy hurricane season in the Atlantic.
Charlie Elison, the community preparedness officer for FEMA Mid-Atlantic, said the pandemic is an ongoing hazard that only complicates a hurricane.
Elison said people should look into purchasing flood insurance even if they live inland, including in a city like Philadelphia.
"Most people don't know that their homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage, so flood insurance takes around 30 days to become effective, so don't know until the last minute," said Elison.
Hurricane season will run through November.
More information on how to prepared can be found at ready.gov/hurricanes