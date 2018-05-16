ACCUWEATHER

Can you clean up a lava flow? It's possible (but not easy)

EMBED </>More Videos

Cleaning up a lava flow is possible, but it's not easy. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Can you clean up a lava flow after it cools? It's technically possible but difficult, according to AccuWeather.

It can take months or even years for lava flows to completely harden, and they're normally piled up very high when that finally happens. Cleaning the flows up would require the use of heavy equipment, and that process often takes a long time.

Not to mention, the work can be completely ruined by a new lava flow.

More often than not, people who know they live near an active volcano just find it easier to just adapt and rebuild.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathervolcanosevere weatheraccuweatheru.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More accuweather
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News