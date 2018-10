EMBED >More News Videos Cecily Tynan visits with the African bullfrog at the Philadelphia Zoo during Action News at 5 p.m. on October 3, 2018.

Action News meteorologist Cecily Tynan visits with the Lemurs from Madagascar at the Philadelphia Zoo during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on October 3, 2018.Earlier she made a visit with the African Bullfrog.----------