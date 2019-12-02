school closings

Chance of snow prompts school closings

The chance of accumulating snow has prompted several school districts to cancel classes for Monday.

Rain will begin changing over to intermittent light snow during the day on Monday. The changeover will occur much earlier in the day in the Lehigh Valley.


Snowfall totals: 1-3 inches in Philadelphia and the metro area; 3-6 inches in the Lehigh Valley; and 6-12 inches in the Poconos.

Temperatures will be in the 30s.
